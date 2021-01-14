Football season brings snack opportunities

In a phone conversation with a dear friend this week, she was lamenting over the end of the Christmas movies on the Hallmark station and no “feel good” shows to watch on TV. Looking for a bright spot in the tirade, I said cheerfully, “Well, there’s still football! That always makes me feel good!” She promptly changed the subject.
I guess not all females have the same fondness for the sport that I do, but then they didn’t grow up with pigskin fanatics like my Grandpa Ash and my mom. While the two had very little in common, their love for football, especially Minnesota Vikings (big sigh), was unwavering. Football is probably the only sport of which I have some real knowledge, and I always found it more fun to watch the game with the guys than stand around in the kitchen with the gals.
Of course, if you’re going to watch a game, especially with the playoff games coming up the next two weekends, there are some opportunities to make snacks and sandwiches to enjoy at halftime. Grandpa was a roast beef and horseradish sandwich guy, while Mom preferred a good hamburger with lots of stuff on it.
Whatever you like to snack on during the game, I hope one of these recipes will score points with you in the coming weeks.
Turkey Burgers with Aioli
Ingredients:
BURGERS
1 lb lean ground turkey
½ small yellow onion, grated or finely chopped
1 clove garlic, grated or minced
½ tsp fresh rosemary, finely chopped
1 Tbsp Worcestershire sauce
lots of freshly ground black pepper
salt, to taste
ROSEMARY AIOLI
2/³ c light mayo
1 tsp fresh rosemary, finely chopped
1 clove garlic, grated or minced
1-2 tsp red wine vinegar (to taste)
1-2 tsp olive oil, extra virgin (to taste)
1-2 tsp Dijon mustard (to taste)
salt and pepper, to taste
4 pub buns or kaiser rolls
(Cook’s note: Not a fan of rosemary? Try oregano, basil or parsley instead)
BURGER TOPPING
butter, softened, as needed for buns
sliced tomato
sliced pickles
sliced onion
4 lettuce leaves of your choice
4 slices of cheese