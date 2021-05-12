In Latin, the motto for the Society of Jesus (also known as the Jesuit order of priests and brothers) is “Ad Majorem Dei Gloriam”, often abbreviated AMDG. Translated it means “For the Greater Glory of God.” This motto motivated the founder of the Jesuits, St. Ignatius of Loyola (b. 1491, d. 1556), throughout his life and it was important to him that members of the Society embraced it as well.
This phrase has been on my mind a great deal the past few weeks. It pops into my thoughts not only in prayer, but when I’m taking a walk or even just driving down the road. I’ve even woken up thinking about it. I think God is trying to get my attention!
For St. Ignatius, “Ad Majorem Dei Gloriam” was more than a motto, it was a way of life. It seems like a fitting requirement for members of a religious order, but what does it mean for people living an average life in the 21st century? What does one’s life look like if lived for the greater glory of God?
I sometimes tend to get caught up in thinking that my life is not particularly noteworthy and question what great things I can offer for the glory of God. I have to remind myself that’s it not about the “great” things I might do, but rather that I do all things for the “greater glory of God.”
It is an attitude that needs to permeate our entire lives – not just our worship or practice of faith – but how we conduct ourselves in our places of employment or at school, how we care for a child or an elderly parent, the way we care for our environment, or how we engage in the political process. You can add to this list, for most everything we do can give glory to God in some way. We just have to be thoughtful about how our actions can do so.
To do all things for the glory of God calls us to look at our lives from a different perspective than the world might entice us to want to do. Our achievements and contributions will be measured by a different standard. Along with that, comes the question of “Who do I serve?” For whose glory do we act?
To do all for the glory of God doesn’t mean we don’t take care of ourselves or our needs, but it invites us to do so keeping in mind how what we desire will help us to build up God’s kingdom here on earth, thus giving Him glory and honor.
All for the greater glory of God. It was what gave focus to St. Ignatius and his work. Imagine if all the world embraced that message. How different things would be today!
What have you done this week for the glory of God?