The Japanese practice of shinrin-yoku, which translates to “forest bathing” or “absorbing the forest atmosphere.” has been adopted in communities. Often called Forest Therapy in the US, it is a method of stress relief and mindfulness – with nature as the soothing balm – no actual bathing required. Sessions are led by trained guides to bring participants individually to a greater connection with their surroundings – and away from the pressures of daily life. Group reflection on these individual experiences can help open and deepen each participants outlook on invitations offered by guides. This session is very low impact; there are no trail runs or intense hikes.
The public is invited to unplug, slow down, and experience mindfulness in nature on Saturday, Oct. 3 at Guy Grover Timber & Tree Plantings (2720 Nolen Ave., Rowley, IA 52329) from 1-4 p.m. Registration fee of $20/person, limited to 10. This gentle three-hour walk will focus on using all senses to explore Guy Grover Timber and Tree Plantings. Certified guides with the Association of Nature and Forest Therapy will lead participants through nature explorations. Register at www.buchanancountyparks.com under the events tab.
Need a few more reasons to write yourself a nature prescription?
Spending time in nature: Decreases cortisol (stress hormone); improves mood; helps regulate emotions; decreases anxiety; reduces anger; decreases depression; helps relieve mental fatigue to improve short-term memory; helps with attention span and impulse control in youth with ADHD; helps regulate internal clock and improve sleep quality; lowers blood pressure; boosts immune system.