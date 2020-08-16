The conclusion of the summer season saw four area athletes recognized with All-State selections with the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association and the Iowa Girls Coaches Association.
Rhett Peters of Union was selected Third Team All-State in Class 2A by the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association last week. The senior second baseman finished the 2020 season with 19 hits, 16 RBI, nine runs and a .452 avg, leading the Knights in all but runs in those stats. Union finished 5-7 on the season and claimed their first postseason win in over a decade.
Reagan Schutte of Center Point-Urbana was selected Second Team All-State in Class 4A by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association on Thursday. The senior shortstop finished the 2020 season with 35 hits, 26 runs, nine homeruns, 26 RBI and a .493 avg to lead the Stormin Pointers in all these statistical categories. Schutte will continue her softball career at Kirkwood Community College this spring.
Alyse Harvey of Benton Community was selected First Team All-State in Class 3A by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association on Thursday. The junior shortstop finished the 2020 season with 44 hits, 24 runs, three homeruns, 25 RBI and a .524 avg to lead or tie the Bobcats in all these statistical categories. Harvey is verbally committed to Minnesota State University softball.
Emma Townsley of Benton Community was selected Third Team All-State by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association. In eighth grade season, the third baseman finished the 2020 year with 37 hits, 22 runs, nine RBI and a .440 avg. Townsley led off the top of the Bobcat order in all 23 games played this season.