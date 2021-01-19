Mondays are for the Vikings as Vinton-Shellsburg scored their third straight Monday win of the season with a 67-41 beatdown of Oelwein.
“I felt we kept our momentum going from the second half of Friday’s game into tonight,” coach Joe Johnson said. “From start to finish, it was our most complete game thus far this season.”
The Vikings punished the Huskies inside early with senior Ethan Rollinger scoring with relative ease, completing three-point plays on two possessions in the first quarter alone. Rollinger drew enough attention to open senior Ryan Moore for several shots outside and VS climbed to a 17-10 lead early. Oelwein found itself in foul trouble while the Vikings continued to play aggressively on both sides of the ball, extending their lead with a 22-8 run in the second quarter for a 39-18 lead at halftime.
“Ethan was out there getting fouled and finishing strong,” Johnson said. “Ryan is a great shooter. It’s just a matter of getting him open. With the zone [Oelwein] ran against us, and he was able to make them pay with several good looks.
Moore would six threes before VS would sub out their starters and get the bench quality minutes in the second half. Before the starters took their turn cheering from the bench, four would end up in double figures, led by Moore with 18 points and two rebounds. Rollinger put together his third double-double of the season with 13 points and 15 rebounds. Senior CJ Rickels had 13 points, three rebounds and four assists, followed by senior David Lapan-Islas with 11 points, four assists and two steals.
The win halts a two-game losing skid for the Vikings as they fell at Clear Creek-Amana 78-46 on Tuesday and a close loss at Center Point-Urbana on Friday 37-36. Rickels’ last second shot was a quality look, but just off the mark.
“It’s a heartbreaker,” Johnson said. “We did just about everything to win that game. CPU made more plays down the stretch and we missed seven free throws in a close game. We had enough time for a catch and shoot from CJ. I was surprised they didn’t switch on him. It was as good of a look as we were going to get.”
VS traveled to South Tama on Tuesday to complete a short week of games. The Vikings will host Clear Creek-Amana on January 26.