Feb. 15, 1937 — Feb. 22, 2020
INDEPENDENCE — Francis E. Naylor, 83, of Independence, died on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at his home. He was born on Feb. 15, 1937, in Fairbank, the son of Henry Granville and Edna Mae (Albert) Naylor. He graduated from high school after serving in the U.S. Army. On June 18, 1960, he and Elaine Margaret McCardle were married in Independence. They later divorced.
Survivors: 3 sons, Rodney of Kirksville, Missouri, Wayne (Gretchen) of Jordan, Minnesota, and Bradley (Robin) of La Plata, Missouri, 1 daughter, Mary Beth (Kirk) Mikita of La Plata, Missouri, 11 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, 3 sisters and 3 brothers.
Graveside services will be held at a later date at Brandon Cemetery in Brandon. White Funeral Home of Independence is in charge of arrangements.