Frederick Charles Ries, 76, of Central City, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at the Edgewood Convalescent Home in Edgewood, Iowa. He was born on August 23, 1944, near Dyersville, the son of Alphonse and Gertrude (Kramer) Ries. Fred was raised and educated in the area and attended Worthington rural school.
On October 15, 1966, Fred was united in marriage to Sandra Kruse at St. Peter and St. Paul Catholic Church in Petersburg. Five children were born to this union. In 1968 they moved from a farm near Worthington to Edgewood to continue farming. The couple then moved to Kewanne, Illinois in 1996 to manage a motel. Central City became their home in 2008. Fred enjoyed fishing, golfing, boating, woodworking and especially spending time with his family
Fred is survived by his wife, Sandy, of 54 years; his five children, Brenda (Anthony) Rowe of Blaine, Minnesota, Glen (Lori) Ries of Edgewood, Troy (Darcy) Ries of Ryan, Tara Ries and special friend, Bubba Agan of Winterset, and T.J. (Sara) Ries of Coggon; 10 grandchildren; his siblings, John (Ruth) Ries of Hopkinton, Mary (Ralph) Brown of Edgewood, Joann Kruse of Petersburg, Frank (Cheryl) Ries of Hopkinton, Kathy (Jerry) Becker of Dyersville, Ed (Eileen) Ries of Hopkinton, Janet Thomas of Farley, Merle (Sue) Ries of Bernard, and Marge (Larry) Gaul of Strawberry Point; his sisters-in-law, Gerry Ries of Shellsburg, Deb (Tiny) Weigel of Strawberry Point; his brothers-in-law, Lee (Pat) Kruse of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Chris (Pam) Kruse of Earlville; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his parents-in-law, Pete and Katie Kruse; his siblings, Bill (Elsie) Ries, Walter (Rita) Ries; Charles Ries; and brother-in-law, Martin Kruse.
Due to COVID-19 concerns and the governor’s proclamation, masks are required at the funeral home and church. Friends will be allowed in the funeral home in groups of no more than 10.