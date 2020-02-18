Feb. 16, 2020
CEDAR FALLS — Fred S. Schoentag, 83, of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020 at MercyOne Medical Center in Waterloo.
Funeral services are pending with the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein.
Feb. 16, 2020
CEDAR FALLS — Fred S. Schoentag, 83, of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020 at MercyOne Medical Center in Waterloo.
Funeral services are pending with the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.