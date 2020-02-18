Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Feb. 16, 2020

CEDAR FALLS — Fred S. Schoentag, 83, of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020 at MercyOne Medical Center in Waterloo.

Funeral services are pending with the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein.

