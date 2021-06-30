The Cedar Rapids Museum of Art (CRMA) is excited to announce the twelfth year of our Free Summer Admission Program! The CRMA will be free for all visitors July 1 through Sept. 5, thanks to our sponsors: Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust, Transamerica, TrueNorth and UFG. Face masks are required.
“We are thrilled to be able to offer our Free Summer program again this year—our 12th year. Thanks to the generous support of Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust, Transamerica, TrueNorth and UFG, admission fees are suspended for all visitors through Sept. 5. We look forward to welcoming people from across the city and region. 1We love to have families in at all times but especially during free summer, so we are requiring masks for the safety of our younger visitors who still do not have access to a vaccine. Come on down to the CRMA to enjoy the eight exhibitions we have to offer.” says Executive Director Sean Ulmer.
This summer there are eight separate exhibitions to experience. Our landmark exhibition is Grant Wood Revealed: Rarely Seen works by an American Master (open until Sept. 5). Its companion exhibitions are Seriously Funny: American Gothic Parodies (open until Aug. 22) and Americans in Paris: Grant Wood and Marvin Cone’s 1920 Trip to Paris (open until Oct. 10). We are delighted that we have been able to extend these exhibitions so they can be viewed by our community.
There are also five other exhibitions currently on display: Art In Roman Life, Beyond the Prairie: Midwestern Art from the Collection, Grant Wood: From Farm Boy to American Icon, Marvin Cone: An American Vision, and Mauricio Lasansky: Master Printmaker.
We invite you to come to the CRMA often this summer to experience and explore all that these exhibitions and their programs have to offer. There is something for everyone to enjoy at the CRMA.
The Cedar Rapids Museum of Art hours: Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday from noon until 4 p.m. Thursday from noon to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Grant Wood Studio hours: Saturday and Sundays until Dec. 31 from noon to 4 p.m.