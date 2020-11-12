Fresh Green Bean Casserole

Cook time: 35 Min Prep time: 30 Min Serves: 6-8

Ingredients:

1 lb fresh blanched green beans

4 slice bacon, diced

½ sweet onion, large diced

½ c all-purpose flour

1 c fresh turkey or chicken stock

1 c milk or heavy cream

1 pint button or cremini mushrooms, sliced

1 c Parmesan cheese, fresh grated

½ tsp granulated garlic

2 tsp Mrs. Dash original blend

pinch salt

TOPPING

1 c panko breadcrumbs

3 slice bacon, chopped

½ c Parmesan cheese, grated

Slivered or sliced almonds for garnish

spray oil

Directions:

1. Fresh frozen blanched green beans and put them in the microwave for 8 min in a deep bowl to thaw. If desired, cut beans into thirds once thawed.

2. Rough chop ½ onion and 4 slices of thick bacon and brown in a large skillet. While that is browning, slice mushrooms, grate Parmesan.

3. For topping partially freeze 3 strips of bacon cut into pcs. Chop in food processor or by hand. Add in panko and ½ c of Parmesan, set aside.

4. When bacon and onions are browned add ½ c of flour to make a paste. Add more bacon fat, olive oil or butter if needed. Add Mrs. Dash and granulated garlic.

5. Slowly pour in turkey/chicken stock and milk and stir to remove all lumps.

6. Now add beans, mushrooms and 1 c of Parmesan to sauce. Stir really well to coat.

7. Spray a 9x11 baking dish with non-stick spray and pour bean mixture into it. Pat down mixture as well as possible.

8. Now top with raw bacon/panko/Parmesan toppings. Spray with spray oil.

9. Bake in 375° uncovered for 35 min. Remove and allow to rest for a few minutes before serving.

10. Garnish with slivered almonds. You could also put the slivered almonds in the dish. Just add to the pan with the green beans and sauce.