Fresh Green Bean Casserole

Cook time: 35 Min Prep time: 30 Min Serves: 6-8
Ingredients:
1 lb fresh blanched green beans
4 slice bacon, diced
½ sweet onion, large diced
½ c all-purpose flour
1 c fresh turkey or chicken stock
1 c milk or heavy cream
1 pint button or cremini mushrooms, sliced
1 c Parmesan cheese, fresh grated
½ tsp granulated garlic
2 tsp Mrs. Dash original blend
pinch salt
TOPPING
1 c panko breadcrumbs
3 slice bacon, chopped
½ c Parmesan cheese, grated
Slivered or sliced almonds for garnish
spray oil
Directions:
1. Fresh frozen blanched green beans and put them in the microwave for 8 min in a deep bowl to thaw. If desired, cut beans into thirds once thawed.
2. Rough chop ½ onion and 4 slices of thick bacon and brown in a large skillet. While that is browning, slice mushrooms, grate Parmesan.
3. For topping partially freeze 3 strips of bacon cut into pcs. Chop in food processor or by hand. Add in panko and ½ c of Parmesan, set aside.
4. When bacon and onions are browned add ½ c of flour to make a paste. Add more bacon fat, olive oil or butter if needed. Add Mrs. Dash and granulated garlic.
5. Slowly pour in turkey/chicken stock and milk and stir to remove all lumps.
6. Now add beans, mushrooms and 1 c of Parmesan to sauce. Stir really well to coat.
7. Spray a 9x11 baking dish with non-stick spray and pour bean mixture into it. Pat down mixture as well as possible.
8. Now top with raw bacon/panko/Parmesan toppings. Spray with spray oil.
9. Bake in 375° uncovered for 35 min. Remove and allow to rest for a few minutes before serving.
10. Garnish with slivered almonds. You could also put the slivered almonds in the dish. Just add to the pan with the green beans and sauce.