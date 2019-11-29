Fresh Pear Ginger Crisp
TOTAL TIME: Prep: 15 min. + chilling Bake: 35 min. YIELD: 9 servings.
Ingredients
1 cup crushed gingersnap cookies (about 20 cookies)
1/2 cup old-fashioned oats
1/2 cup packed brown sugar
1/4 teaspoon ground ginger
1/4 teaspoon ground cloves
1/8 teaspoon salt
1/3 cup butter, softened
7 medium pears (about 2-1/2 pounds), peeled and thinly sliced
2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
Vanilla ice cream, optional
Directions
1. In a small bowl, combine the first six ingredients. With clean hands, work butter into oat mixture until well combined. Refrigerate for 15 minutes.
2. Place pears in a small bowl; add flour and toss to coat. Transfer to a greased 8-in. square baking dish; sprinkle with oat mixture.
3. Bake, uncovered, at 350° for 35-40 minutes or until topping is golden brown and fruit is tender. Serve warm, with ice cream if desired.