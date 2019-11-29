Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Fresh Pear Ginger Crisp

TOTAL TIME: Prep: 15 min. + chilling Bake: 35 min. YIELD: 9 servings.

Ingredients

1 cup crushed gingersnap cookies (about 20 cookies)

1/2 cup old-fashioned oats

1/2 cup packed brown sugar

1/4 teaspoon ground ginger

1/4 teaspoon ground cloves

1/8 teaspoon salt

1/3 cup butter, softened

7 medium pears (about 2-1/2 pounds), peeled and thinly sliced

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

Vanilla ice cream, optional

Directions

1. In a small bowl, combine the first six ingredients. With clean hands, work butter into oat mixture until well combined. Refrigerate for 15 minutes.

2. Place pears in a small bowl; add flour and toss to coat. Transfer to a greased 8-in. square baking dish; sprinkle with oat mixture.

3. Bake, uncovered, at 350° for 35-40 minutes or until topping is golden brown and fruit is tender. Serve warm, with ice cream if desired.

