Ready or not, Union girls basketball this season has looked to their freshmen class for major minutes and depth, paying off big time on Thursday as three freshmen led the Knights to a 44-36 win over Wapsie Valley at home.
“We have a lot of youth out there each night, but they are gaining a lot of experience this year,” coach Robert Driscol said. “They're seeing different defenses and learning. I'm very proud and happy how they keep their composure. They don’t act or play like freshmen.”
Buying a bucket between the Knights and Warriors wasn’t easy in the first half. It was back and forth between the NICL East rivals for an entire half until a jump shot by senior Allie Driscol in the final seconds gave Union a 17-13 lead going into halftime.
“Wapsie was a box-and-one (defense) most of the night on Allie, slowing her down and doing a good job on her defensively,” Driscol said. “We designed and set some things up to get Ava (Mills) and Reagan (Sorensen) free.”
Both shooters came out with confidence and knocked down threes when they were needed most, eventually extending Union’s lead late. The freshman duo combined for five triples while classmate Brigitte Rohrer worked down low through both halves. Wapsie struggled mightily to score in the final minutes, allowing a patience Union to bleed clock and sweep the Warriors on the season. Mills and Sorensen each scored 14 points for the Knights and combined for seven assists, followed by Rohrer with a double-double 10 points and 10 rebounds in the post.
“[Ava and Reagan] shot with confidence and hit a lot of big threes for us throughout the game that made the difference for us,” Driscol said. “Now we need to stay healthy and try to get through a NBA-type schedule. They are battling on defense each night. I want them to slow down on offense just a little more on offense, use our Xs and Os to pick teams apart and create some open shots. We’ll take it one game at a time and get ready for Regionals.”
The Knights’ busy schedule included turning right around to host Hudson on Friday and then making up a postponed game with East Marshall on Saturday. Union will travel to Oelwein on Monday, travel to Sumner-Fredericksburg on Tuesday, host Dike-New Hartford on Thursday and complete their regular season at Jesup on February 5.