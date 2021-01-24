FRIDAY SCORES
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 52, IKM-Manning 44
Albia 72, Clarke, Osceola 63
Ames 73, Mason City 37
Anamosa 73, Regina, Iowa City 48
Ankeny 69, Fort Dodge 38
Ankeny Centennial 75, Marshalltown 38
Aplington-Parkersburg 74, Jesup 49
Ballard 70, Boone 35
Beckman, Dyersville 70, Marion 54
Bellevue 56, Wilton 54
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 54, Sioux City, North 37
Bondurant Farrar 78, ADM, Adel 75, 2OT
Boyden-Hull 60, West Lyon, Inwood 43
Burlington Notre Dame 54, Danville 47
CAM, Anita 54, Ar-We-Va, Westside 52
Camanche 66, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 51
Carroll 67, Perry 18
Cedar Falls 92, Waterloo, West 43
Cedar Rapids Xavier 56, Waterloo, East 41
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 57, Linn-Mar, Marion 56
Cedar Rapids, Washington 73, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 49
Center Point-Urbana 54, South Tama County, Tama 21
Central Clinton, DeWitt 55, Bettendorf 51
Central Decatur, Leon 68, Nodaway Valley 47
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 81, Sioux Center 68
Charles City 76, Oelwein 56
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 72, Webster City 62
Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 46, Postville 25
Clear Creek-Amana 81, Independence 59
Colo-NESCO 48, GMG, Garwin 46
Coon Rapids-Bayard 67, Paton-Churdan 42
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 56, LeMars 39
Creston 66, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 48
Dallas Center-Grimes 81, Oskaloosa 45
Davenport, North 59, Davenport, Central 58
Davenport, West 51, Assumption, Davenport 48
Decorah 53, New Hampton 44
Des Moines Christian 78, Pleasantville 66
Des Moines, Hoover 53, Ottumwa 47
Des Moines, North 72, Des Moines, Lincoln 71
Des Moines, Roosevelt 56, Des Moines, East 35
Dike-New Hartford 63, Hudson 50
Dubuque, Hempstead 75, Wahlert, Dubuque 54
Dubuque, Senior 78, Epworth, Western Dubuque 63
Dunkerton 82, Clarksville 22
East Sac County 48, Alta-Aurelia 47
Easton Valley 45, Calamus-Wheatland 42
Eldon Cardinal 43, WACO, Wayland 38
Emmetsburg 55, PAC-LM 41
Forest City 50, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 40
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 69, Belmond-Klemme 40
Gilbert 50, North Polk, Alleman 49
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 75, East Marshall, LeGrand 60
Grundy Center 61, BCLUW, Conrad 31
Hillcrest Academy 65, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 27
Hinton 71, Trinity Christian High School 32
Humboldt 69, Clear Lake 49
Iowa City Liberty High School 64, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 63, OT
Iowa Falls-Alden 57, Algona 52
Iowa Valley, Marengo 61, Tri-County, Thornburg 21
Johnston 56, Valley, West Des Moines 43
Keokuk 45, Fort Madison 34
Keota 54, Belle Plaine 40
Kingsley-Pierson 48, West Monona 35
Knoxville 73, Davis County, Bloomfield 46
Lake Mills 74, Osage 45
Lewis Central 65, Shenandoah 30
Lynnville-Sully 45, B-G-M 30
MVAO-CO-U 44, Westwood, Sloan 41
Madrid 43, South Hamilton, Jewell 36
Manson Northwest Webster 51, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 23
Martensdale-St. Marys 54, Mount Ayr 36
Meskwaki Settlement School 59, Baxter 55
Montezuma 85, Colfax-Mingo 35
Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 69, Lamoni 60
Mount Pleasant 50, Washington 49
Nashua-Plainfield 64, Central Springs 38
Nevada 65, PCM, Monroe 52
New London 74, Van Buren, Keosauqua 54
Newell-Fonda 73, Southeast Valley 52
Newton 50, Grinnell 29
North Cedar, Stanwood 64, West Liberty 35
North Fayette Valley 64, Central Elkader 40
North Linn, Troy Mills 75, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 32
North Mahaska, New Sharon 79, H-L-V, Victor 50
Northeast, Goose Lake 42, Durant-Bennett 31
Ogden 63, Woodward-Granger 59
Pekin 69, Louisa-Muscatine 31
Pella 65, Indianola 63
Pella Christian 55, Norwalk 51
Pleasant Valley 51, North Scott, Eldridge 33
Rockford 36, Northwood-Kensett 28
Ruthven-Ayrshire 47, West Bend-Mallard 32
Saint Ansgar 44, North Butler, Greene 39
Sheldon 68, George-Little Rock 44
Sibley-Ocheyedan 41, Okoboji, Milford 39
Sigourney 70, English Valleys, North English 57
Sioux City, East 85, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 36
Solon 73, West Delaware, Manchester 59
South Central Calhoun 85, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 59
South O'Brien, Paullina 64, West Sioux 55
Springville 64, Alburnett 62
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 72, Denison-Schleswig 67
St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 69, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 45
Storm Lake 62, Cherokee, Washington 53
Treynor 58, Logan-Magnolia 44
Tri-Center, Neola 76, Missouri Valley 27
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 74, Kee, Lansing 61
Underwood 40, Audubon 34
Van Meter 61, Earlham 56
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 66, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 53
Waterloo Christian School 58, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 35
Waukee 73, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 44
Waukon 76, Waverly-Shell Rock 68
Wayne, Corydon 51, Bedford 42
West Burlington 56, Holy Trinity 52, OT
West Central, Maynard 72, MFL-Mar-Mac 55
West Fork, Sheffield 63, Newman Catholic, Mason City 44
West Hancock, Britt 56, North Union 41
West Marshall, State Center 41, AGWSR, Ackley 32
Western Christian 73, Spencer 62
Williamsburg 56, Benton Community 44
Winterset 61, Carlisle 33
Woodbine 66, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 37
Woodbury Central, Moville 55, Ridge View 53
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Iowa City High vs. Iowa City West, ppd.
Murray vs. Diagonal, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ankeny 66, Fort Dodge 40
Ankeny Centennial 71, Marshalltown 8
Ankeny Christian Academy 41, Seymour 38
Aplington-Parkersburg 52, Jesup 44
Ballard 39, Boone 17
Belle Plaine 44, Keota 37
Bellevue 51, Wilton 41
Benton Community 68, Williamsburg 44
Bondurant Farrar 58, ADM, Adel 57
CAM, Anita 76, Ar-We-Va, Westside 44
Camanche 66, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 51
Carroll 66, Perry 29
Cascade, Idaho 51, Tipton 42
Cedar Rapids Xavier 74, Waterloo, East 43
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 59, Linn-Mar, Marion 58, OT
Cedar Rapids, Washington 84, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 70
Center Point-Urbana 61, South Tama County, Tama 13
Central City 52, Starmont 31
Central Clinton, DeWitt 50, Bettendorf 39
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 58, Sioux Center 47
Cherokee, Washington 68, Storm Lake 23
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 50, Webster City 28
Clarksville 44, Dunkerton 25
Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 47, Postville 33
Clear Creek-Amana 52, Independence 40
Collins-Maxwell 63, North Tama, Traer 24
Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 44, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 22
Creston 66, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 48
Dallas Center-Grimes 63, Oskaloosa 16
Davenport, North 58, Davenport, Central 53
Decorah 39, New Hampton 26
Denison-Schleswig 52, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 41
Des Moines Christian 47, Pleasantville 39
Des Moines, North 56, Des Moines, Lincoln 29
Dike-New Hartford 55, Hudson 26
Dubuque, Senior 55, Epworth, Western Dubuque 33
Earlham 42, Van Meter 39
East Sac County 52, Alta-Aurelia 43
Easton Valley 45, Calamus-Wheatland 42
Emmetsburg 47, PAC-LM 34
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 64, Woodbine 30
Fremont Mills, Tabor 47, Sidney 30
GMG, Garwin 42, Colo-NESCO 36
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 60, Belmond-Klemme 30
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 56, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 35
George-Little Rock 45, Sheldon 35
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 54, East Marshall, LeGrand 42
Grinnell 58, Newton 45
Grundy Center 50, BCLUW, Conrad 44
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 46, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 36
Hinton 60, Trinity Christian High School 20
IKM-Manning 81, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 49
Indianola 58, Pella 52
Iowa City West 57, Iowa City High 52
Iowa Falls-Alden 53, Algona 50
Iowa Valley, Marengo 57, Tri-County, Thornburg 27
Janesville 44, Tripoli 40
Johnston 45, Valley, West Des Moines 34
Keokuk 45, Fort Madison 34
Kingsley-Pierson 56, West Monona 46
Knoxville 56, Davis County, Bloomfield 43
LeMars 52, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 42
Lenox 47, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 31
Lewis Central 47, Shenandoah 15
Louisa-Muscatine 56, Pekin 45
Lynnville-Sully 56, B-G-M 11
MFL-Mar-Mac 50, West Central, Maynard 28
Maquoketa 41, Mount Vernon 40
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 44, North Linn, Troy Mills 40
Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 43, Akron-Westfield 41
Marion 70, Beckman, Dyersville 54
Mason City 71, Ames 53
Mediapolis 59, Lone Tree 38
Montezuma 77, Colfax-Mingo 26
Monticello 44, Regina, Iowa City 34
Mount Ayr 61, Martensdale-St. Marys 57
Mount Pleasant 46, Washington 30
Murray 46, Diagonal 32
Nevada 49, PCM, Monroe 28
Newell-Fonda 93, Southeast Valley 47
Nodaway Valley 88, Central Decatur, Leon 48
North Fayette Valley 50, Central Elkader 33
North Mahaska, New Sharon 62, H-L-V, Victor 35
North Polk, Alleman 64, Gilbert 56
Northeast, Goose Lake 50, Durant-Bennett 41
Northwood-Kensett 52, Rockford 35
Norwalk 41, Pella Christian 34
Oelwein 54, Charles City 51
Osage 70, Lake Mills 24
Ottumwa 61, Des Moines, Hoover 16
Paton-Churdan 49, Coon Rapids-Bayard 34
Pleasant Valley 51, North Scott, Eldridge 33
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 49, Iowa City Liberty High School 33
Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 59, Cedar Valley Christian School 12
River Valley, Correctionville 57, Lawton-Bronson 53, OT
Saint Ansgar 61, North Butler, Greene 39
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 60, Sioux City, West 51
Sibley-Ocheyedan 59, Okoboji, Milford 30
Sigourney 46, English Valleys, North English 40
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 55, South Central Calhoun 40
Sioux City, East 40, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 15
Solon 56, West Delaware, Manchester 45
South Hamilton, Jewell 54, Madrid 17
Spencer 56, Western Christian 30
Springville 54, Alburnett 41
St. Mary's, Remsen 67, Harris-Lake Park 15
St. Mary's, Storm Lake 54, Manson Northwest Webster 28
Treynor 47, Logan-Magnolia 35
Tri-Center, Neola 52, Missouri Valley 16
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 51, Kee, Lansing 38
Twin Cedars, Bussey 52, Orient-Macksburg 45
Underwood 50, Audubon 36
Van Buren, Keosauqua 67, New London 33
Wapello 67, Highland, Riverside 29
Waterloo, West 63, Cedar Falls 57
Wayne, Corydon 54, Bedford 45
West Hancock, Britt 63, North Union 51
West Lyon, Inwood 61, Boyden-Hull 36
West Marshall, State Center 36, AGWSR, Ackley 29
West Sioux 52, South O'Brien, Paullina 46
Westwood, Sloan 69, MVAO-CO-U 28
Winterset 46, Carlisle 27
Woodward-Granger 47, Ogden 33
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Anamosa vs. Regina, Iowa City, ccd.
Assumption, Davenport vs. Davenport, West, ccd.
East Buchanan, Winthrop vs. Edgewood-Colesburg, ppd.
Waukee vs. Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines, ccd.