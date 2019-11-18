The Friends of MercyOne met for their monthly meeting with President Edith Biddinger. The Auxiliary Prayer was read in unison by the board members, Edith, Anita Mars, vice president; Janet Hofmeyer, treasurer; Barbara Rundle, secretary; Kay Sirpless, Sue Schneider, Mary Jo Snitker, Arlene Miehe, Dawn Kendall, Carol Tousley, Barbara Ferrari, Barb Sanders, Sheila Bryan, and Sharon Link.
Approval of the minutes of the last meeting and treasurer’s report were accepted. Anita Mars reported the audit was all in order. Committee reports were given.
GIFTSHOP: Sharon Link reported good sales for the month of October.
PUBLICITY: Dawn Kendall has been taking pictures and getting articles ready for the Love Light project, the Bake Sale, and the Jewelry Sale. The Love Light poster has already been in the Shopper. A picture of the board members is being taken beside the Love Light banner.
CARD MARATHON: Mary Jo Snitker reported all is going smoothly.
JEWELRY SALE: Barb Sanders reported all went well and the advertisement by the ODR was very good. We thank all who help and come purchase.
LOVE LIGHTS: Dawn reported that the banner is up and ready to receive stars purchased by all who wish to do so in memory of a loved one living or deceased. Stars are $5 for the small ones and $25 for the large. The Lighting Ceremony will be Sunday, Dec. 8, at 6 p.m. at the hospital.
BAKE SALE: Sharon Link reported the sale will be Tuesday, Nov. 26, 7:30 a.m. until noon or gone. Items will be received the night before, Nov. 25, at 4:30 p.m.
STREETS, TREATS, AND AVENUES RECIPE EVENT, will be Nov.16. Barb S. and Sharon will organize this and there will be a table at the Plaza for this. They will be making Bacon and Chive Cheese balls to serve.
TOUR OF TABLES: Sue, Dawn and Arlene will be in charge of decorating the tables in the Friendship Café, for the residents to eat at. This is done November 26. They will then be voted on by the residents.
The next meeting will be Monday, Dec. 2, at noon. Please contact Linda at MercyOne Medical Center if you cannot attend.