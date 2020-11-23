Friends of MercyOne, formerly known at Mercy Hospital Auxiliary, have been active in fundraising efforts for the local hospital and community for more than 60 years.
Among the goals of their fundraisers has been assistance in purchasing equipment for various departments, comfortable seating, other non-essentials requested of MercyOne staff, and gifts for the staff in recognition of their dedication during the current health crisis.
Another well-known project from fundraisers is providing scholarships annually for a traditional and non-traditional student in medical studies. The Friends Executive Board is now working an ongoing development for a certified nursing assistant scholarship to be added to the other two. All three scholarships will be presented at the annual May Tea.
In addition to a CNA scholarship, with final board approval, mobile vital monitors will also be purchased for Second Floor at the hospital.
This year has seen major changes in fundraising efforts for the Friends of MercyOne, and in some cases, annual fundraisers were dropped, such as the pre-Thanksgiving bake sale. Other fundraisers were modified, such as the holiday jewelry sale, which became an online or Efundraiser event this year. The popular $6 Jewelry Sale that features jewelry and a variety of accessories is available online now through the end of the year. Shoppers can visit heartlandefundraising.com and select Friends of MercyOne Oelwein. The Friends receive a percentage of sales from this fundraiser.
Another fundraiser that is sure to lift everyone’s spirits is the annual Lovelight sales. In its 29th year, the annual Lovelights Project is being modified because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Lovelights Project demonstrates the compassion and love in the community.
Friends of MercyOne announced modifications earlier this fall. There will still be a star banner in the hospital, and the names of those honored will be listed in the Oelwein Daily Register. Community members fill the Lovelights banner with white and red stars to remember those who are special to them, as well as those who support them in everyday life. New stars are added each year as more individual names become one of the lights of remembrance.
The outdoor lighting ceremony of the Lovelights will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6 at the Eighth Avenue SE entrance to MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center. There a seven-foot-tall star with its 30-foot lighted streamers will be illuminated, reminding everyone of those held in our hearts. The lights remain on into the new year. Publicity chair Dawn Kendall has information on purchasing stars and lights.
This year, more than ever, the Lovelights are symbols of love and compassion for others in the community.