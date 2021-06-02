Frito Corn Salad

Prep time: 10 Min

Ingredients:

1 can whole kernel corn, drained (15.25 oz)

1 can whole kernel Mexi or Fiesta corn, drained (11 oz)

1 c Miracle Whip salad dressing

1 c Mexican blend shredded cheese

1/2 bag(s) Chili Cheese Fritos (9 oz bag)

1/2 bell pepper, chopped (optional)

chopped onion, to taste (optional)

Directions:

1. Mix all ingredients except Fritos. This may be mixed the night before and refrigerated.

2. Just before serving, add Fritos. If they are added too early, they will become soggy.