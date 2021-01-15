Our nation is under siege in a variety of situations. The pandemic continues to wreak havoc with its far-reaching impact on our neighbors, fellow Americans, and its impact on the world at large. We have major civil unrest, as we try to navigate through very troubling trials and tribulations. It seems at times, that we have so much division, its hard to see a way through our shattered sense of well-being.
When your heart is weary, and your soul is at unrest, and stress seems to be mounting higher and higher, turn to God. Ask Him to help you be a beacon of love and support for the people around you. Scripture reminds us to come before God, with a repentant heart and an obedient will to serve God by serving others. “Create in me a pure heart, O God, and renew a steadfast spirit within me.” Psalm 51:10
We can’t change our circumstances, but we can change the way we go through them, by looking to God to be our Refuge and our Strength. The psalmist reminds us that we are all broken vessels, but God wants to work in the lives of obedient servants. “The sacrifices of God are a broken spirit; a broken and contrite heart, O God, You will not despise. Psalm 51:17 As you ponder and reflect on the shape that the world is in, don’t lose sight of God’s goodness and grace. As believers, we have the ongoing assurance that God is always with us, no matter what. When you feel like your back is against the wall, remember that Jesus has your back!
We are all carrying burdens. Our sins and shortcomings are always present, but it doesn’t cancel out God’s Promise to always be with us. Come to God and ask for wisdom, and have “come-to-Jesus’ moments” regularly. Positive affirmation and energy can be ours, when we center ourselves with God as our Heavenly Father. “But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control. Against such things there is no law.” Galatians 5:22-23
All of us are weary and worn-out at times. Seek to be a positive, affirming, support person to those you encounter along the way. “Carry each other’s burdens, and in this way you will fulfill the law of Christ.’ Galatians 6:2 You have it within you to be a good neighbor, by loving others as Jesus loves you. Oelwein is filled with loving, caring people. Choose to be in that number, with God as your Strength and Shield. We’re in this together, so take heart, and help us take care of each other.
From my heart to yours,
Pastor Dave, First Baptist Church.