The Newer Testament book of Galatians gives us a list of the fruits of the Holy Spirit: love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, generosity, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control. Galatians 5:22-23 NRSV We are invited to pray for these gifts of the Spirit. The world and our individual lives are better, more hopeful realities when these fruits enrich our faith.
During the season of Lent, the forty days prior to Easter, many traditions focus on the sacrifices that Jesus made for us. Through Jesus, God sacrificed God’s own life for us, for the world. A sacrifice not to pay God off or to pay the devil off, but rather to enter into our sufferings and even our deaths, so that we might be rescued from the powers of sin and death. A parent would be willing to sacrifice her/his life for a child. This is an appropriate image of God’s sacrifice for the world’s sake.
This takes us back to the fruits of the Spirit of God. Love always calls for sacrifice, giving up, giving away that which we possess or have control over. We are in awe of those who have sacrificed “the last full measure” for this country. Love, joy, kindness, these fruits of the Spirit lead us to another, generosity. The season of Lent reminds us that to store up, accumulate and gather wealth is to fall short of what our God has created us to be and called us to do.
Over the next couple of months, many of us will receive economic stimulus checks because of the pandemic. These funds will enable many to keep their heads above water and sustain small businesses until the economy recovers. But here’s the thing, many of us don’t need the extra income. There are a multitude of non-profits that can direct sacrificial giving to the people and programs that will reach those most in need. Our generous God gives us the fruits, the gifts of the Holy Spirit, so that you and I might experience sacrificial joy.