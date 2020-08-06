Fudgy Ice Cream Sandwiches

Ingredients:
1 roll (16.5 oz) refrigerated chocolate chip cookies
½ cup hot fudge topping
1 pint (2 cups) vanilla ice cream, softened
Directions:
Heat oven to 350°F. Line two 8-inch square pans with foil. In each pan, place half of cookie dough; press evenly in bottoms. Bake 14 to 17 minutes or until golden brown. Cool in pans completely, about 20 minutes. Press edges flat.
Remove cookies from pans by lifting foil. Invert cookies onto work surface; remove foil. Spread each cookie with fudge topping. (If topping is too firm to spread evenly, warm slightly to soften as directed on label.)
Return foil to 1 pan; place 1 cookie in pan, fudge side up. Spread ice cream evenly over fudge topping. Top with remaining cookie, fudge side down. Place pan in freezer for at least 1 hour or until firm.
Remove cookie sandwich from pan by lifting foil; remove foil. Cut into 12 sandwiches. Wrap each in foil or freezer baggies. Store in freezer. Let stand at room temperature 5 minutes before unwrapping.