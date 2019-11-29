Fueling up for holiday shopping and decorating

Let us give thanks, “Rub-a-dub-dub, thanks for the grub,” the late man of the house used to joke. Then we would have a real blessing before we ate. Well, Thanksgiving whooshed by about as fast as that prayer and those 50 mph winds on Wednesday!
Now it’s time to be thankful for strong mind and body, as the holiday shopping season gets underway! If you are among those that are out grabbing bargains this weekend, here are some easy breakfast ideas to keep you fueled for several hours.
Maybe you have house guests over the weekend. A delicious brunch that you can prep the night before and pop in the oven in the morning will allow more time with your company.
Or you might just be tired of turkey leftovers and a breakfast casserole works for any meal of the day. Eggs are still one of the most economical sources of protein, along with cheese and sausage or bacon.
Happy post-Thanksgiving!
Hearty Breakfast Egg Bake
TOTAL TIME: Prep: 10 min. + chilling Bake: 45 min. + standing YIELD: 8 servings.
Ingredients
1-1/2 lbs bulk pork sausage
3 cs frozen shredded hash brown potatoes, thawed
2 c shredded cheddar cheese
8 large eggs, lightly beaten
1 can (10-3/4 ounces) condensed cream of mushroom soup, undiluted
3/4 c evaporated milk
Directions
1. Crumble sausage into a large skillet. Cook over medium heat until no longer pink; drain. Transfer to a greased 13x9-in. baking dish. Sprinkle with hash browns and cheese.
2. In a large bowl, whisk the remaining ingredients; pour over the top. Cover and refrigerate overnight.
3. Remove from the refrigerator 30 minutes before baking. Bake, uncovered, at 350° for 45-50 minutes or until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean. Let stand for 10 minutes before cutting.