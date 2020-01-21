The Northeast Iowa Regional Housing Trust Fund (NEIRHTF) has been awarded State Housing Trust Fund dollars of $229,763. The State Housing Trust Fund dollars are partnered together with local match to assist limited income households in the five-county region of Allamakee, Clayton, Fayette, Howard and Winneshiek.
Because of the award of funds, the NEIRHTF is accepting applications for first time homebuyer down payment assistance and housing rehabilitation\improvement projects. Applicants can be low-moderate income first time homebuyers, homeowners, landlord/for-profit organizations or non-profit organizations to promote and create affordable housing activities.
The purpose of the NEIRHTF is to provide financing to assist improving the affordable housing stock within the counties it serves. The projects funded serve households with incomes less than 80 percent of the statewide median family income. At least 30 percent of the funds distributed will be used to benefit extremely low income households.
Funding availability can go up to $10,000 in the form of a grant or low-interest rate loan.
All applicants must live in the five-county region. Eligible projects include rehabilitation and repair of existing housing, including, but not limited to: roofs, windows, siding, plumbing, electrical, energy efficiency, lead paint issues, and handicap accessibility.
For more information on the NEIRHTF or to see if there is funding in your area, please contact Upper Explorerland Regional Planning Commission, at 563-864-7551 ext. 1101 for Sarah Snitker. You can also obtain an application online at www.uerpc.org, Housing, Northeast Iowa Housing Trust Fund.