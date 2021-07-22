The Benton County Barn Fundraising Show has gone from an idea among horse enthusiasts to a reality on July 31 at the county fairgrounds, with the goal of raising money for facility improvements.
“Our primary goal is to put box stalls in the existing horse barn stalls,” Jenna Parmater said. “This will add 48 additional stalls. This is for the safety of exhibitors, horses and also spectators. Horses currently stand in these stalls 24 hours a day Wednesday to Sunday and they need sufficient sleep laying down.”
Parmater and other former exhibitors she grew up with approached the fair board with the idea of hosting a horse show to raise funds for this project, which is estimated at about $70,000. They have reached out to local businesses for donations and raffle items to be given away at the show. Among sponsors are Cedar Valley Bank, Eden Mutual, Koop’s Sales and Service, Geiger Properties, Gorkow Tractor Repair. Vinton Lions Club will be in attendance
“The show is sanctioned by the State Saddle Club, so we hope to pull in individuals from all different areas,” Parmater said. “We’ve sold t-shirts they can wear while showing. We welcome people to come spectate and support the exhibitors.”
Custom Builders of Tipton have been hired to do the work. The project is expected to take more than one year and additional shows to fundraise the whole amount. Parmater stated another show will be planned for September and the group will gauge the interest from there before scheduling future dates.
“Any 4-H kids from across the state can show,” Parmater said. “We’re excited to offer this opportunity for them to practice skills and gain more confidence in their abilities. Showing horses brought me friendships and relationships. I hope this show is one way we can do the same for these kids.”
For more information about the Benton County Barn Fundraising Show, check out their Facebook page.