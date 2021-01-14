Funfetti Cookies

You can go ahead and bake the cookies at this point, but to really make them sparkle, roll each ball in a bowlful of sprinkles. Rainbow sprinkles are the classic choice, but you could mix team color sprinkles together for a game day touch.
Makes about 18 cookies
Ingredients:
2 large eggs
½ c vegetable oil
1 (15.25 oz) package funfetti cake mix
1 c colorful sprinkles (optional)
Directions:
1. Arrange 2 racks to divide the oven into thirds and heat to 350°F. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper and set aside.
2. Place the eggs and vegetable oil in a large bowl and whisk until combined. Use a fine-mesh strainer to sift the cake mix into the egg mixture to break up any large lumps. Pour the sprinkles that do not pass through the strainer into the bowl with all the other ingredients. Using a spatula, stir until all of the dry ingredients are moistened and a dough forms.
3. Pour the sprinkles into a shallow bowl. Scoop the dough into 2 tablespoon portions and form into balls. Toss the balls gently in the sprinkles until completely and generously coated. Arrange on the prepared baking sheets, leaving 1 inch between each cookie, about 12 cookies per baking sheet.
4. Bake until the cookies are set and the edges are slightly browned, about 10 minutes. Let the cookies cool on the baking sheets for 2 minutes. Transfer the cookies to wire cooling racks and cool completely.