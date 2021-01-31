Gale Yerkes

VINTON: Gale Leroy Yerkes, age 80, passed away on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo.
A Celebration of Gale’s life will be held at a later date. Memorial cards may be mailed to Dick Yerkes 5666 26th Avenue Drive, Vinton, IA 52349.
Gale was born on August 21, 1940, in Vinton, the son of John and Geraldine (Johnson) Yerkes. He graduated from Urbana High School and served his country in the United States Navy. After returning from the service, Gale worked for D.C. Taylor and later at PMX in Cedar Rapids. He will always be remembered as the man who fell from a water tower and lived. He fell 89 feet and spent several months in a full body cast.
Gale was a member of the American Legion. He loved the outdoors and especially enjoyed fishing and camping. His greatest joy was riding his motorcycle. Gale will be forever remembered for his infectious smile and good heart.
He is survived by his children, Dick (Ny) Yerkes of Vinton; Tina Hatfield of Vinton; 14 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandson.
He was preceded in death by his parents; 2 sons, Scott Yerkes and Tony Yerkes; 4 brothers, Rex, Melvin, Spencer, and Richard Yerkes; and his sister, Beth Lonergan.
