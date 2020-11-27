GIRLS
BASKETBALL
Oelwein (0-1) at Starmont (0-1)
Monday, 6:15 p.m.
Oelwein is coming off a 24-57 loss to Jesup, which athough unranked currently was a State Tournament qualifier last year.
In Starmont’s season opener, the Stars fell 20-54 to Tri-Rivers West rival East Buchanan after giving up 25 points in the first quarter. Oelwein junior guard Malayna Kiel led the Huskies with 10 points.
Oelwein is 7-5 against Starmont dating back to 2008. The Stars won 40-30 in 2019. The Huskies won 36-33 om 2018.
NOTES: Of the five Huskies who scored in Monday’s game, four of them were members of the girls cross country team this fall: Keil, freshman guard Alexa Berryman, junior guard Jillian Prouty and freshman guard Maria Rael.
Waterloo
Christian (0-0) at West Central (0-0)
Monday, 6:15 p.m.
The Blue Devils have won the last three meetings with the Regents: 48-32 in 2019, 57-16 in 2017 and 57-55 in 2016.
NOTES: West Central’s home game against Kee High scheduled for Nov. 24 was rescheduled for Dec. 7. ... Dan Stasi will do his first BlueDevilCast.com play-by-play on Friday, Dec 4, when West Central hosts South Winneshiek.
BOYS
BASKETBALL
Waterloo Christian (0-1) at West Central (0-1
Monday, 6:15 p.m.
Waterloo Christian is 4-2 against West Central dating back to 2009. The Regents won 50-37 in 2019. West Central won 66-56 in 2009.
Oelwein (0-1) at Starmont (0-1)
Monday, 7:30 p.m.
Oelwein is 10-4 against Starmont dating back to 2007. Last season, the Huskies won 59-44. In 2018, Oelwein won 80-38. The last time Starmont beat the Huskies was 2014, 56-50.