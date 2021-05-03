Garrett Coffland of the Benton Community FFA Chapter was named a State Runner-Up Proficiency winner at the 2021 State FFA Convention held recently in Des Moines.
Proficiency awards are based on students’ accomplishments in their Supervised Agricultural Experience projects, also known as SAEs. Every student enrolled in Ag Education/FFA is required to complete at least one SAE project each year. To be considered for a Proficiency Award, students must submit an extensive application that included skill checklists, statistics of their project, a resume, and other materials for judging. Coffland’s SAE has been chosen as the State Runner-Up in the area of Diversified Agriculture Production.
Garrett Coffland has been helping out with his family farm where he raises registered Angus cattle, field corn, and soybeans. Throughout his time in high school, Coffland has performed various activities around the farm including vaccinating and feeding cows, as well as maintaining and operating equipment for his family’s crop production. Later on in his SAE, he had started to manage more and make decisions on what sires they may want to use on cows to produce the most productive offspring and also decide what hybrid of seed to plant to give his family the best chance of a high yield. A very big factor in his SAE is operating the equipment and learning how to properly set machines as he will most likely have to operate them in the future.
Along with what Coffland has learned to do, there have also been many challenges with his SAE. Coffland has been able to balance his time with school/FFA and also his work. At times, this has not always been easy for him as he has had to choose whether to go to school to further his education, or go to work and earn money while also gaining experience on the job. With the school switching to block scheduling, Coffland has been able to better suit his work and school schedule by switching his classes so he could maximize his efficiency in both. In the future, Garrett will be able to adapt to this strategy and focus more on his college work. After high school, Coffland plans on still working on his family farm while attending college at Kirkwood.