The Garrison Public Library will reopen its doors on Monday, June 1 as Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds recently announced libraries may reopen with certain restrictions.
The library will allow six people inside at once and children under five years old will not be permitted. Restrooms will not be available to the public and one computer will be available. The library askes that patrons knock to get inside and maintain six feet apart from anyone outside their immediate family. Books may be dropped off in the red box outside the building.
Anyone sick is asked to not enter the library. These restrictions are subject to change. Garrison Public Library will announce their Summer Programming at a later date.