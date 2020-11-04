SHELLSBURG: Gary Louis Childers, 79, passed away on Sunday, November 1. 2020 at his home in Shellsburg.
A celebration of Gary’s life will be held at a later date.
Gary was born February 19, 1941 in Elgin, Nebraska, the son of Ernest and Mae (Stokes) Childers. Following high school, served his Country in the United States Army from 1959 until 1962. After returning from the service, he attended Creighton University for two years.
Gary worked for the Shellsburg Elevator for a number of years and also helped several area farmers. He enjoyed playing pepper and socializing with friends at the Pearl Street Social Club.
He is survived by his daughter Kim (Jeremy Mather) of Central City; his siblings, Connie Thiele, Neil Childers, Doris London, Carol Funk, Jim Childers, George Childers and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother Wayne Childers.
