VINTON - A full council listened and took action on matters during Thursday evening's meeting of the Vinton council.
Bethany Gates was appointed and sworn in serve the city's 4th Ward until the November election. Gates was one of six candidates who submitted an application to fill the seat following the death of Nathan Hesson earlier this year.
"We had candidates who were all qualified," Bud Maynard, Vinton mayor, told those present at the meeting before making his recommendation. "I hope that each of them will fill out nomination papers for the election this fall or find a seat on another committee or board within the city."
A council work session was held Wednesday evening and each of individuals who had turned in an application was invited to come and visit with the council.
"I've been a resident of Vinton for 17 years," Gates told council members Wednesday. "When I was growing up I couldn't wait to to move, but after getting married and we started our family, I can't imagine raising our daughters anywhere else."
Sharing past experiences, Gates told the council that she has been involved with both county and state politics in the past. "City council is something that has been on my radar. In fact I didn't run the last time, because I knew I would be running against Nathan."
Gates stated her desire to be part of the community and to help it grow was the motivator for submitting her application.
"Vinton is doing a good job at striving and moving forward. I look around our community and like that everything we need is right here. I don't have to drive to Waterloo or Cedar Rapids to get anything because its all right here," she said. Another plus in the community is iVinton. "The internet is a game changer," Gates explained. "Prior to that I was having difficulty downloading files and videos related to my business. Now with iVinton I have no trouble at all."
She commended the council that work that has been done on getting additional housing in the community. "The splash pad is another plus in giving families another activity in the community.
As a council person "I would like to help guide the community and see us to continue to grow. I appreciate all the growth in the community since my first daughter was born," she said. Gates expressed that she wanted to help shape the community into a place where her daughter would want to live and raise her family. She added that when comparing Vinton to other cities, comparable in size in neighboring counties, "Vinton is doing a better job. She pointed out growth in the business community as well as the increase in housing construction. "I don't believe other communities are doing as much for their downtown and residents."
In other council business:
- Resolutions were approved for the reimbursement of funds to Vinton Braille School LLC (VBS LLC) for work on the Braille School project.
The City received an invoice for $43,300 for work that would be repaid from the Iowa Vacant Building Rehabilitation Fund forgivable loan. A second invoice, for $34,670, will be paid VBS LLC from the Iowa Vacant Building Demolition Fund Grant.
"How long is this going to last?," Brian Parr, council member, asked Melissa Schwan, Vinton city clerk, and Chris Ward, Vinton city administrator, about receiving the invoices from VBS LLC.
Schwan reminded the council that both of the funding sources were $1 million to be used for the rehabilitation and development of the property that was purchased from the Iowa State Board of Regents last year.
In addition, Ward pointed out that once the invoiced are submitted for reimbursement, Vinton city staff is required to do an inspection to make sure the work is being done. With the City's passage of the resolution, the City of Vinton will then be reimbursed by the State of Iowa once appropriate paperwork is submitted to the Iowa Economic Development Authority.
- An application for the city's Business Improvement grant was approved by the council.
Henkle Creek Mercantile submited an application for $1,000 which would be used to improve the lighting on the main floor of the business.
In a memo to the council, Ward reminded the council that the funding of the grant is 25% of the hotel/motel tax that is received by the City of Vinton. "The other 75% goes toward Vinton Unlimited for a different grant program. The maximum amount of these grants that can be awarded is $1,000.
"Currently there is almost $4,000 that has been collected for use specific for this grant program. By awarding these grants to the businesses there is no fiscal impact to the City of Vinton," Ward added.
"This is awesome to see our local businesses taking advantage of this program," Tami Stark, council member, stated after the motion to accept the application was approved.
- The third reading of an ordinance was approved a motion carried to amend the city code pertaining to parking tickets. The ordinance increased the fine to $20 payable to the City Clerk. "If such fine is not paid within 30 days, it shall be increased by $5.00," the updated ordinance reads.
The fine for improper use of a persons with disabilities parking permit is $100.00.