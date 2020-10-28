Gene Healy

Gene La Rue Healy passed away suddenly Oct. 18, 2020. He was born March 23, 1945 to Glenn and Dorothy (Evans) Healy. He was the youngest of five siblings. He was born and raised in Vinton, Iowa where he graduated from high school in 1963. He earned his BA in teaching from the University of Northern Iowa in 1968 and attended the University of Northern Colorado where he completed his MA with dual degrees in the area of the Visually Impaired and Mobility and Orientation.
While attending the University of Northern Iowa he met Sherry Faidley. They were united in marriage on June 7, 1968. The couple were blessed with three children.
Gene taught science at the Iowa Braille and Sight Saving School for two years, moving to Austin, Texas in 1971 to begin 27 years as mobility and orientation instructor at the Texas School for the Blind and Visually impaired. While there he developed a device to aide in the teaching of cane skills to young children that is now widely used as well as coauthoring a manual for teaching orientation skills that has become a classic training tool. After retirement he continued to work for a number of school districts within Region 13, ending up his career working five years for the Austin Independent School District.
He had many interests and hobbies, but is most well known for his life long fascination with rocks. He had a great love for lapidary and was an avid rock hound. He was an active member the Austin Gem and Mineral Society. He was a member of the Koenig Lane Christian Church for 46 years. He served as an Elder, sang bass in the church choir, held many offices, and participated in the annual CROP Walk to benefit Church World Services.
Left to honor his memory are his wife of 52 years, Sherry, children Matthew (Malinda), Michael and Michelle Healy, his granddaughter Ripley La Rue Healy all of Austin, TX; his sisters Fleur Benjamin of Phoenix, AZ and Yvonne Turner of Bedford, TX, a special cousin Carl and his wife Sandi Evans of Vinton, IA, his brothers-in-law Allan (Barbara) Faidley of Des Moines, IA and Richard Faidley of Bakersfield, CA, numerous nieces and nephews, a host of cherished friends and colleagues.
A sister, Thurla Healy, a brother Glenn Healy and his wife Donna, brothers in law Roger Faidley and his wife Mary, David Benjamin and Del Turner preceded him in death.
Because of the current pandemic, a private family graveside service is being planned for Nov. 1 (All Saint’s Day). Please join us in your hearts as we say goodbye.
Those wishing to honor Gene’s memory can make donations to a charity of their choice or his beloved Koenig Lane Christian Church, 908 Old Koenig Lane, Austin, TX 78757