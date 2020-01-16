Jan. 13, 2020
POSTVILLE — Gene Medberry, 92, of Freeport, Illinois formerly of Postville, died Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 at Stephenson Nursing Center in Freeport, Illinois.
Funeral Service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Postville. with Rev. Lynn Noel as the Officiant. There will also be a one hour visitation before the service. at the church on Saturday.
Burial will follow at Postville Cemetery, Postville..
Schutte-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Postville. is helping the family with arrangements.