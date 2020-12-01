George Eckhart

VINTON -- George L. Eckhart, 92, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids.
George will be buried at Evergreen Cemetery in Vinton. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date at the First Christian Church in Vinton.
George was born May 4, 1928, in La Porte City, Iowa, the son of Morris and Delia Lacross Eckhart. He attended a one-room country school until he was 12 years old and then attended Vinton schools.
On February 1, 1948, George was united in marriage with Nelda Ruth Primmer at the First Christian Church in Vinton. She preceded him in death on February 1, 2013. On June 8, 2014 he married Oma Geiger at the First Christian Church in Vinton.
George worked for Wilson Foods in Cedar Rapids for 32 years. George enjoyed woodworking and worked as a carpenter in Vinton for 10 years, retiring in September of 1988. He was an active member of First Christian Church in Vinton, serving as an Elder, Deacon and Trustee.
George is survived by his wife, Oma; daughters, Barbara Dauenbaugh, Ida (Morris) Higgins, Debra Kay (Bill) Larson, and Tammy Jo (Tom Lee) Eckhart; daughter-in-law, Marti Eckhart; sister-in-law, June Eckhart; 12 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and brother, Charles Eckhart.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Nelda; son, Morris Eckhart; brothers: Lloyd, Robert and Donald Eckhart; three sisters: Irene, May and Mabel; and sister-in-law Arlene Eckhart.
Memorials will be directed to the First Christian Church in Vinton and to Unity Point Hospice.
Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home is caring for George and his family. Condolences may be left at www.vsrfh.com.