VINTON: George Dean Reiss, 74, passed away on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Unity Point Marshalltown Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM, Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at the St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall in Van Horne, with Rev. David Lingard officiating. Interment will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Vinton, with graveside military rites. Visitation will be held from 4:00 until 7:00 PM, Tuesday at the St. Andrew’s Sanctuary and from 9:30 until service time on Wednesday in the fellowship hall. The wearing of masks and social distancing will be practiced at the visitation and funeral service. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established. Phillips Funeral Home in Vinton is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com