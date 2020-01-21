Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

George

George is a very very sweet cat and just wants a lot of attention and love.

George does NOT get along with other cats, although we think he would do just fine in a house with dogs.

George is up to date on shots, spayed and immunodeficiency and feline leukemia negative.

His adoption fee is $50

ABOUT OTTER CREEK ANIMAL SHELTER: The Otter Creek Animal Shelter at 400 N. Main St., Hazleton, is a no-kill shelter that seeks to find the best fit for the animals under its care and make each placement successful. It is a 501c3 organization owned and operated by volunteers.

HOURS: 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; 9:30 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m. Monday-Thursday; and closed Fridays.

LEARN MORE: To learn more about pet adoption and fees or how to donate to the cause, go to OtterCreekAnimalShelter.org, email at info@ottercreekanimalshelter.org, or call 319-636-2061.

Tags