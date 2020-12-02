(DES MOINES) – House Speaker Pat Grassley (R-New Hartford) recently announced that Rep. Thomas Gerhold (R-Atkins) will serve as the Vice Chair of the House Economic Development Appropriations Subcommittee during the 89th General Assembly.
Gerhold has served as Vice Chairman of the Economic Development budget since 2019.
“Rep. Gerhold knows that the key to growing Iowa’s economy is through smart economic development. He will make it a priority to fund the state’s economic development programs in a responsible way and I know he will be successful in this role,” said Speaker Grassley.
The legislative session begins Monday, January 11, 2021.