Two years at the Capitol have made Rep. Tom Gerhold of Atkins a wiser man on a variety of important issues in the state of Iowa, many of which he wished to help address in House District 75 that incorporates Benton County.
“What we went over the last two years-childcare, broadband internet- was helpful for me,” Gerhold said. “I have not been on either of those committees, but it was a learning experience for what the legislature wanted to work on. We’ll still continue to look at those areas and I’ve still quite a bit to learn. We hopefully can have a full session this year and I look forward to making improvements for everyone in Iowa.”
Gerhold will serve on several committees for the 2021 session including Vice Chair of the Economic Development Sub-Committee, the Agricultural Committee, the International Relations Committee, the Natural Resources Committee and the Transportation Committee. The latter two are new committees for Gerhold.
“Childcare is a huge topic I’m hearing from folks because we lost so many providers due to COVID-19,” Gerhold said. “Expanding broadband internet in rural areas will be an issue talked about heavily in this session. I’ve heard from people around the district that mental health care needs attention and we will continue to make improvements, especially for grade school children.”
School districts have remained in contact with Gerhold on several issues, including an increase in state funds for their budgets, mental health and providing suitable internet access for its students participating in-person or at home through the pandemic.
“With schools such as Benton Community going virtual, broadband is an issue,” Gerhold said. “Benton gave families that didn’t have internet access or slower speeds faster better access. They had additional costs. So we’ll work on that in the House chamber.”
The Iowa Legislature will also be taking a number of precautions this session including social distancing at the Capitol and limiting the amount of people on the floor. Committee meetings will be livestreamed and held in the main chamber.
“Unfortunately with the pandemic, this is uncharted territory,” Gerhold said. “Hopefully we'll be able to come up with plans that satisfy both the legislature and our constituents.”
While federal programs have been in place since the aftermath of the August 10 derecho that inflicted heavy damage to Benton County, Gerhold plans to work with legislators in both chambers to address needs of farmers and residents.
“I don’t have exact numbers, but driving through the area I’m sure we’ve lost over half the grain storage bins where the derecho hit,” Gerhold said. “A friend of mine has farmed for 40 years and got wiped out in 45 minutes. I’ll be listening and the Agricultural Committee will come up with a good plan.”
While the challenge this year will be staggering for the Iowa Legislature, Gerhold said legislators are looking forward to working towards plans to get Iowa through the pandemic and address the impact left in the wake of the Derecho.
“It’s going to be a long road, but I look forward to it,” Gerhold said. "We'll be working on the budget to try to get the people of Iowa to keep more of their money, and I look forward to working with Senator-elect Dawn Driscoll. I’d like to thank Senator Tim Kapucian for his years of dedication and work."
The 2021 Iowa Legislative session will begin on January 11 and is scheduled to conclude on April 30.