Iowa Representative Tom Gerhold (R-75) and Senator Tim Kapuchian (R-38) took time away from the Iowa Legislature to discuss what’s happening in Des Moines on their respective sides and take questions from audience members.
The forum, hosted by Iowa Farm Bureau and and the Van Horne American Legion in their building, allowed both legislators a chance to speak first as Kapuchian took to the floor first to announce the legislature reached an agreement for school funding, including $100 million in “new spending” for the 2020-21 fiscal year. $7.65 million will also go to transportation equity according to Kapuchian, which would address improved funding for larger school districts.
“It’s been an ongoing issue with a lot of larger geographically-located school districts which have spent a lot of money on transportation alone,” Kapuchian said. “That takes away from the money that they can spend on actual education. Some schools spend as much as almost $1,000 per pupil on transportation and some of the schools in Des Moines only spend $35 per student a year for transportation.”
School districts are required by law to have their fiscal years budgets certified by that state, this year being required to submit their budgets by April 15. Kapuchian’s work on the Transportation Committee for the Iowa Senate has also heard arguments for legislation promoting hands-free electronic for driving and outlawing cell phones while driving.
Gerhold, in his first term representing District 75, currently stands on the Agriculture and Environmental Protection committees in the Iowa House. The Atkins native also commented on school funding and believed teacher salaries would average $59,000 this year.
“That’s a good amount if you factor in the cost of living in Iowa,” Gerhold said. “I think it’s one of the top 10 states in the country as far as income. Since 2011, the increases have been over 35% and paid to teachers, so where the consumer price index went up by 14%. they’re keeping above that cost of living, that’s for sure.”
In addition to education, Gerhold spoke on the need for childcare availability in Benton County outside of options in Vinton. He recently attended a meeting in Keystone along with city and Benton Community leadership to address a “childcare desert” in south Benton County.
“One possibility is there’s some school buildings here in Van Horne that are not being used right now,” Gerhold said. “That’s a possibility which wouldn’t take too much to open up a daycare center. This was the first meeting as far as I know and this is still early in the stages.”
Other topics discussed by Gerhold included increased rural broadband coverage, hale baling, child care tax credits, TeleHealth for rural areas and allowing the University of Iowa to accept more local undergraduates into their College of Dentistry and Medicine in hopes of them practicing in Iowa as opposed to leaving the state. Gerhold also noted that Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is proposing an additional $3 million for school districts to address the mental health of their students.
Both legislators opened the floor to questions from the audience, ranging from mental health care to proposed bills targeting transgender rights to the coronavirus.
“Over the noon hour, I looked at some emails and the governor released a statement this morning that she has ordered a partial activation of the State Emergency Operations Center to ensure the state of our agencies are prepared for if and when coronavirus would get here,” Kapuchian said.
On Sunday, Gov. Reynolds released a statement confirming three individuals from Johnson County have been identified with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
As attention turned once again to teachers salaries and making up for cuts in the 2009 legislature, Kate West of Belle Plaine addressed Gerhold concerning a joke published on a Facebook page labelled by Gerhold as an “unofficial page” for his office. According to West, the joked centered around “Democrats and suicide.” West also noted Gerhold has published comics “making fun of the media as being biased, not trustworthy.”
“You have several posts that are concerning,” West said. “In an age where mental health concerns and bullying are on the rise, do you feel that it is appropriate to use your Facebook platform page to use words such as ‘crazy’ when describing Democrats? Even if I did not vote for you as a Democrat, you still represent me.”
West noted that Gerhold apologized for the posts and removed them from the Facebook page. Gerhold stated he should not have used that cartoon and noted he does not believe all Democrats are “crazy.”
“I apologize if I offended anyone by that,” Gerhold said. “It’s the same way with the media. A lot of people in the media, they’re very good. Some of them are biased, I think. It can be said for both sides. I will use better judgment in the future.”
Both legislators will take part in a forum in Vinton at the U.S. Bank Community Building on Saturday, April 4. Tim Kapuchian can be reached at tim.kapucian@legis.iowa.gov and Tom Gerhold can be reached at Thomas.Gerhold@legis.iowa.gov.