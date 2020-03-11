Iowa House District 75 Rep. Tom Gerhold will run for re-election on the Republican docket and hopes to use his gained knowledge from the past two years as a springboard for his campaign.
“These last two legislative sessions have been very interesting to be a part of,” Gerhold said. “There were some things I never expected, yet I consider it a tremendous honor to serve in the Iowa House.”
Gerhold was elected to office in 2018, succeeding fellow Republican Dawn Pettengill and defeating opponent Paula Denison (D) with 60 percent of the popular vote. Since joining the House, the Atkins native has been involved in issues addressed at the Capitol including rural broadband, education, agriculture and health care. He currently serves as a standing member of the agriculture and environmental committees.
“Health care is a work in progress we want to get close to being as right as possible the first time around,” Gerhold said. “The Medicaid issues for lower income people, that's always an ongoing problem that needs to be revised or improved. Child care is another issue, mental health too.”
As the deadline for filing passes on March 13, Gerhold will meet with “as many people” possible and knocking on doors to hear their issues. Through his efforts, Gerhold hopes to make Iowa “even better” and appeal to constituents as much as possible.
“If I had to describe my campaign, it would be about listening and learning,” Gerhold said. “I'm not able to make 100 percent of the people happy 100 percent of the time. I will try my hardest. I think that's the way most others as a state house see it. I look forward to continuing making the great state of Iowa even better.”
Born and raised in Atkins, Gerhold attended Benton Community before attending Kirkwood Community College and later the University of Iowa, where he has worked as a Research Associate for the College of Medicine since 1987. Gerhold became interested in politics during the Gulf War and President George H.W. Bush’s presidency, eventually leading him to join Benton County Republican Central Committee and run for office. For more information about Tom Gerhold and his campaign, go to gerholdforiowa.com.