Sept. 24, 1936 — Jan. 15, 2020
DUNDEE — Gertrude Earlene “Butch” Devlin, 83, of Dundee, died Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Regional Medical Center, Manchester. She was born Sept. 24, 1936, in Independence, to Earl and Wanda Louise (Wright) Coulter. Marriage: to Eugene Devlin, Oct. 15, 1956, at Independence.
Survivors: husband Eugene; 4 children, Wanda, Linda, Craig, and Joseph; 18 grandchildren; 3 step-grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; 12 step-great-grandchildren; and a brother.
Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, St. Mary Catholic Church, Strawberry Point, with the Rev. Tyler Raymond officiating. Interment: St. John Catholic Cemetery, Independence.
Visitation: 2-6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester, and one hour before Mass at church Monday. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com.