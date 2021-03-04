Benton Community Food Service provides nutritious and delicious meals to the Benton Community School District. Our department consists of three production kitchens (Atkins, Norway, and Middle School/ High School) and one satellite kitchen (Keystone).
Our department is staffed by a director, an administrative assistant, three kitchen managers, one warehouse/food transport driver and 12 dedicated team members. With the help of 10 amazing cashiers, we are able to serve breakfast and lunch effectively throughout our district.
We have a diverse staff, with men and women in all walks of life. Within our food service department we have 137 collective years of service. This includes four staff members with 19+ years of service! (19, 20, 21, 28!). This experience aids in the amazing service we provide to students and staff each day.
On a typical day, BC Food Service serves 375 Breakfast meals in about 45 minutes, and 975 delicious lunches over the span of 2 hours. It takes a hard-working and dedicated team to pull this feat off daily, but this staff does it with a smile!
During times of remote learning, the food service staff pivoted to provide approximately 6,500 meals each week to families as a Grab & Go option. Providing meals to our families was our priority.
We support the education and learning of our students by providing nutritious and delicious meals to our students. We bake from scratch nearly every day, as well as offer a variety of home cooked favorites. Our program participates in the School Breakfast Program and the National School Lunch Program. We encourage fresh fruits and vegetables and all snacks are smart snack compliant. Our goal is to provide nutrition that will support the educational journey of our students. We strive to provide healthy choices that will turn into positive, life-long habits.
We encourage all Benton Community students to join us for a hot breakfast and lunch!