What puts you in the mood for baking? Certain times of the year seem to dictate baking moods, at least for me.
From the first snowfall of winter to the crocuses of spring, I love to make homemade soups, stews and other comfort foods. I like to share pans of bars at work and with company, and cozy up with family around the dining room table for a warm meal.
In the spring and summer, lemony and fruity dishes of the season are more likely to accompany grilled hot dogs, brats and burgers. Fresh salads are also colorful, light and fun at this time of year.
Then there is autumn! Ahhh, fall! Have I mentioned before that this is my favorite time of year? Pumpkin bars are almost always baked before any other fall-flavored treats in my house. I also like to find more ways to use apples for both savory and sweet dishes. They are so good roasted in a pan of pork chops, and equally delicious in Apple Dapple Cake like my friend Lois Purdy makes. I picked up a bag of Deaner’s Orchard Honeycrisp apples at the Oelwein Farmers Market last week and have been slicing and chopping apples into just about everything. They are so fresh and delicious!
One thing about it, if you’re going to bake, you might not have a lot of time to prep for the main meal. With that in mind and so you can focus on a yummy fall dessert, here are a couple of meal ideas that you might be able to throw together without going to the store for supplies.
Chicken and Vegetable Skillet
Ingredients:
2 tablespoons olive oil
4 boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch pieces (about 20 oz)
1/2 cup finely chopped onion
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon Italian seasoning
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1 can (14.5 oz) diced tomatoes with juice
1 bag (16 oz) frozen broccoli, cauliflower and carrots
1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese (4 oz)
(1½ to 2 cups of cooked spaghetti noodles, other favorite pasta or rice – optional)
Steps:
In 12-inch nonstick skillet, heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Add chicken, onion, salt, Italian seasoning and pepper. Cook 4 to 5 minutes, turning occasionally, until chicken is no longer pink in center and browned. Reduce heat to medium.
Stir in tomatoes and frozen vegetables. Cover and cook 15 to 20 minutes or until vegetables are tender and heated through.
At this point, you could add the cooked spaghetti noodles, other favorite pasta, or cooked rice to make a casserole. Incorporate into the chicken and vegetables and heat through.
Sprinkle with cheese. Cover and cook 1 to 2 minutes or until cheese is melted.