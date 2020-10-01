It’s a great time of year and fall seems to be the start of the season for homemade soup. My late stepdad was a big fan of tossing things together in a big pot and creating some fabulous soups and stews. Mom’s fresh bread with a slather of butter was great for sopping up every last bit of broth at the bottom of the bowl.
With fall vegetables available at market stands and local grocery produce sections, it’s a perfect opportunity to create a great autumn soup. The basics are there in this Autumn Wild Rice Soup recipe and you can add or subtract ingredients to suit your own tastes. I would personally swap out the mushrooms for chicken, and replace the kale with baby spinach. I think ground turkey would work in this soup, also. It will be a healthy and satisfying dish no matter how you fix it.
A phone visit with a longtime reader and friend reminded me just how good cookies are for a sweet treat. She is a self-proclaimed cookie “addict” and says they don’t last long around her house. We both share a love for homemade sugar cookies. After doing a little web search, I found a delicious recipe for dark chocolate cookies that doesn’t make too many, so we won’t go into a cookie coma. Hope you’ll try them, Kay!
And, who can get through the season without a new apple recipe? Caramel apple crisp would be a delicious finish to any meal this time of year.
Autumn Wild Rice Soup
This soup can be made for a vegetarian diet or add a couple of chicken breasts to simmer in the stock or precooked chicken if you want meat with the vegetables.
Ingredients:
• 6 c vegetable or chicken stock
• 1 c uncooked wild rice
• 8 oz baby bella mushrooms, sliced
• 4 cloves garlic, minced
• 2 med carrots, diced
• 2 ribs celery, diced
• 1 lg sweet potato, peeled and diced
• 1 sm white onion, peeled and diced
• 1 bay leaf
• 1 ½ tbl Old Bay seasoning
• 3 tbl butter
• ¼ c all-purpose flour
• 1 ½ c milk
• Salt and freshly-cracked black pepper
• 2 large handfuls of kale, roughly chopped with thick stems removed or substitute baby spinach if you like
Directions:
1. Heat (an extra) 1 tablespoon butter in a large stockpot over medium-high heat. Add onion and sauté for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally, until soft and translucent. Stir in the garlic and cook for an additional 1-2 minutes, stirring occasionally, until fragrant.
2. Add in the vegetable stock, wild rice, mushrooms, carrots, celery, sweet potato, bay leaf and Old Bay seasoning. Stir to combine.
3. Continue cooking until the soup reaches a simmer. Then reduce heat to medium-low, cover and simmer for 45 minutes, or until the rice is tender, stirring occasionally.
4. During the final 10 minutes, make the cream sauce in a separate saucepan on the stove. Melt the butter over medium-high heat. Whisk in the flour until combined, and cook for 1 minute. Gradually add in the milk, and whisk until combined. Continue cooking, stirring frequently, until the mixture nearly comes to a simmer and has thickened. (It should be very thick.)
5. Add the cream sauce and kale to the soup, and stir gently until combined. Taste and season with salt and pepper as needed.
6. Serve warm with a slice of crusty bread or favorite crackers. Soup can be refrigerated for up to 4 days.