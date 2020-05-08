Ingredients:
1 can (17.5 oz) large refrigerated cinnamon rolls with icing
Directions:
1. Heat oven to 350°F. Spray large cookie sheet with cooking spray. Separate dough into 5 rolls.
2. Place 1 roll in center of cookie sheet. Unroll remaining 4 rolls into long strips of dough. Loosely coil each strip around roll, cinnamon side in, forming giant cinnamon roll (be sure to replace any cinnamon that falls off).
3. Bake 20-25 minutes or until center is thoroughly baked and edge is deep golden brown. Cool 5 minutes.
4. Meanwhile, remove cover from icing; microwave on medium (50%) 15 seconds. Drizzle icing over warm cinnamon roll. Cut into 6 wedges; serve warm.