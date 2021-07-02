VINTON – Vinton council members received a different kind of update from the city’s police department during the last council meeting.
K-9 Gino and Sgt. Ben Parmater attended the meeting to provide an update on the pair’s activities since Gino first arrived.
“Gino joined the department four years ago,” Parmater reminded council members. “In that time we have had 35 drug arrests and two successful tracks of suspects.
“Because of where those individual were hiding, we mostly likely would not have found the individuals if Gino had not been there,” Parmater said.
During the past four years the pair have conducted searches with the community’s school buildings. “Because of the large area, Gino is not able to do that all by himself,” Parmater explained. For that reason, the Vinton Police Department has partnered with Tama County Sheriff’s Department for assistance. “They have come over to provide assistance and likewise Gino and I have assisted them as well.”
When the idea of having a dog on the force was first brought up, the department reached out to the community to help with the fundraising. “We have a very supportive community,” Parmater stated “and were able to raise $31,000 in a period of about six months.” Those funds covered the cost of the dog, training and all of the equipment necessary.
As for annual expenses, Parmater explained that those costs are few. “All of his food is donated and when we need to visit the vet, those office visits are donated as well.
“Originally, I thought we may need to travel in order for Gino to get his certification each year, but that has not been the case. We have been able to join the Cedar Rapids Police Department when they conduct those,” he said. “We pay a fee to attend but instructors come to Cedar Rapids, so we don’t have those travel expenses.”
When asked how long the pair may still be patrolling the community, Parmater said that it could be three to four more years. “You can see he is still very active and hasn’t slowed down much.”
When asked about the future, both Parmater and Ted Paxton, Vinton police chief, told the council they would like to see the department get another dog once Gino retires.
Parmater added that he hoped another officer within the department would step forward to take his spot as the K-9 officer.