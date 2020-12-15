Dunkerton took a 12-3 lead in the first quarter of the non-conference game Monday in Oelwein and didn’t look back. The Raiders won their third consecutive game, 39-26.
Dunkerton improved to 3-2 and Oelwein fell to 0-6.
At 26 points, the Huskies put up their highest offensive output so far this season.
The Raiders have now won two straight against Oelwein. The Huskies defeated Dunkerton on Nov. 29, 2018, 47-23
SCORING BY QUARTERS
DKN 12 8 11 8 — 39
OEL 3 8 4 11 — 26
No individual statistics available
UP NEXT: The Huskies will host New Hampton (0-5) on Friday for a 7:30 p.m. tipoff.
TigerHawks remain undefeated
WEST UNION — Seniors Regan Griffith scored 16 and Abby Reichter 15 as North Fayette Valley rolled over New Hampton on Monday at home, 66-43.
The TigerHawks improved to 5-0. New Hampton falls to 0-5.
New Hampton outrebounded North Fayette Valley 33-25, but the TigerHawks shot at a 48% clip versus New Hampton’s 41%.
The TigerHawks also had 19 steals to New Hampton’s six. North Fayette Valley senior Emma Ney led both squads with five.
SCORING BY QUARTER
NH 7 17 11 8 — 43
NFV 24 15 12 15 — 66
POINTS — New Hampton: Hope McDonald 14, Kandice Eggerich 6, Molly Wegner 5, Riley Schumacher 4, Brooke Usher 4, Kaylee Baker 4, Kara Crooks 2, Kirsten Reicherts 2, Chloe Richerts 2. North Fayette Valley: Regan Griffith 16, Abby Reichter 15, Kenlin Schmitt 11, Emma Ney 10, Alyssa Bohr 6, Justin Cowley 4, Makenna Grove 4.
REBOUNDS — New Hampton: Baker 10, Usher 5, McDonald 5, Wegner 3, Eggerich 3, Schumacher 2, Crooks 2, Chloe Reicherts 2, Reicks 1. North Fayette Valley: Cowley 7, Schmitt 4, Zaida Moore 3, Bohr 3, Ney 2, Reichter 1, Grove 1, Griffith 2, Kylie Oakland 1, Brooklyn Hoey 1.
STEALS — New Hampton: Kirsten Reicherts 2, McDonald 2, Wegner 1, Eggerich 1. North Fayette Valley: Ney 5, Moore 3, Bohr 3, Cowley 3, Griffith 3, Reichter 2.
Monday scores
Hudson 46, Waterloo Columbus 40
Central City 48, Central Elkader 36