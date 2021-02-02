SUMNER — An 18-point fourth quarter led Sumner-Fredericksburg to a 53-45 win in the North Iowa Cedar League-East matchup with Aplington-Parkersburg.
The Cougars improved to 7-6 in the conference and 13-6 overall. The Falcons fell to 8-5 and 11-6.
A-P 7 12 16 10 — 45
S-F 17 12 6 18 — 53
POINTS — S-F: Morgan Brandt 22, Molly Niewoehner 10, Lily Buchholz 9, Alivia Lange 6, Abby Meyer 2, Landree Kobliska 2, Kayla Paulus 1 and Katie Reno 1.
REBOUNDS — S-F: Brandt 19, Kobliska 7, Paulus 6, Niewoehner 4, Lange 3, Buchholz 5, and Clarice Lynch 1.
WV wins in Tripoli
TRIPOLI — Wapsie Valley girls basketball traveled to Tripoli on Monday to pick up a 43-35 win. The Warriors improved to 3-15.
Tripoli fell to 3-14
WV 3 10 18 12 — 43
TRP 8 9 7 11 — 35
POINTS — Wapsie Valley: Mary Bodensteiner 17, Ellie Neil 10, Courtney Schmitz 6, Kate Risse 6 and Reagan Barnes 4
REBOUNDS — Wapsie Valley: Bodensteiner 9, Barnes 6, Schmitz 5, Kaliya Lampe 5, Neil 4, Risse 2, and Anna Curley 2,
WEST UNION — North Fayette Valley girls basketball took down Upper Iowa Conference foe Postville 71-18 on Monday at home
North Fayette Valley improved to 14-0 in the conference and 18-1 overall. Postville fell to 0-13 and 1-15
PST 4 5 5 4 — 18
NFV 27 18 17 9 — 71
Starmont girls lose 31-49 to Central Elkader