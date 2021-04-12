Members of the 2021 Waverly-Shell Rock girls soccer team include, front row, from left to right: Amber Hoth, Morgan Aikey, Anna Stromberg, Macy Smith, Brinley Meier and Adrianna Westendorf. Middle row: Kamryn Umthum, Kallee Potratz, Kenzie Roling, Addison Harn, Alli Seegers, Gabby Baumhover, Lindsey Overmann, Maria Cooper, Carly Steiert, Annika Behrends, Natalie Burman, Linnea Beckstrom and Anya Drenkow. Back row: Emma Hansel, Addison Schut, Karissa Oldenburger, Ella Mason, Kailey Hervol, Sasha Wilson, Siri Ott, Avery Meier and Cami Tatroe. Not pictured: Katelyn Eggena, Chloe Chesnut, Innocence Collins, Isabella Hoelscher and Addison Juhl.