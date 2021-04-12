WAVERLY – Waverly-Shell Rock dropped both of its matches at the Ankeny and Centennial Crosstown Invitational over the weekend.
W-SR lost 3-2 to Akeny Centennial 3-2 on Friday and were shutout 4-0 by West Des Moines Valley on Saturday.
W-SR (1-2) led 1-0 at halftime against Ankeny Centennial.
Senior Kenzie Roling scored both goals for W-SR. Roling led W-SR with three shots, including two shots on goal. Junior Macy Smith assisted on one of Roling's goals.
Freshman goalkeeper Addiaon Harn made three saves in the match. Freshman Katelyn Eggena also saw time in goal for W-SR.
W-SR had trouble containing Valley's Anna VanWyngarden, who recorded a hat trick, as well as firing off six shots, including six on goal.
Valley led 3-0 at the break.
Roling finished with four shots, including three at the net, while senior Siri Ott had two shots, including two on goal.
Eggena made 10 saves.
W-SR hosts Union La Porte City at 6:30 p.m. today.
ANKENY CENTENNIAL 3, W-SR 2
Halftime: 1-0.
Goals: W-SR 2 (Roling), Ankeny Centennial 3 (White, Overberg, Porter).
Shots: W-SR 5, Ankeny Centennial 11. Shots on goal: W-SR 3, Ankeny Centennial 9. Saves: W-SR 4 (Harn 4/Eggena 0), Ankeny Centennial 1 (Bergan).
Corner kicks: W-SR 4, Ankeny Centennial 5. Yellow cards: Ankeny Centennial 2 (Kovacs, Epp).
VALLEY 4, W-SR 0
Halftime: 3-0.
Goals: Valley 4 (VanWyngarden 3, Byrne).
Shots: W-SR 8, Valley 11. Shots on goal: W-SR 6, Valley 6. Saves: W-SR 10 (Eggena), Valley n/a.
Corner kicks: W-SR 2, Valley 6. Yellow cards: W-SR 1 (Smith).
W-SR 10
HUDSON 0
WAVERLY – Waverly-Shell Rock opened its season with a dominating 10-0 victory over Hudson.
Four Go-Hawks scored in the match. Junior Morgan Aikey and senior Kenzie Roling both posted hat tricks, while sophomore Anna Stromberg scored twice. Senior Carly Steiert also scored.
W-SR racked up 22 shots, including 14 shots on goal.