Nerves, excitement, cheers and tears were all wrapped up into two days of wrestling at the third annual Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association (IWCOA) Girls State Tournament on Friday and Saturday, drawing over 450 girls to Coralvillle including wrestlers from all four area schools.
“There were tears from each of the girls at some point in the tournament,” Vinton-Shellsburg coach Brian Sheston said. “This is such a huge deal because even with more schools hosting girls tournaments now, it might be three or four matches and you’re done. Anyone had the potential to wrestle three or four matches in a day at this tournament.”
Vinton-Shellsburg alone brought ten wrestlers along for the 2021 tournament, held at the new Xtream Arena just outside of Iowa City. The Vikettes only had two wrestlers last season, one being junior Bailey Weeks back for her second appearance at Girls State. Things were far different for her this time around as she embraced having a team compete alongside her.
“Everyone was kind of nervous, but being there as a team made everyone feel a bit better,” Weeks said. “I’m the only one that competed last year, so I knew I had to support them and do my best with everyone watching.”
The opening rounds were held on Friday and saw all area athletes compete, including senior Brielle Hogan from Benton. Hogan had been exposed to wrestling through her older brothers and first went out for competitive wrestling in December of 2019. While initially worried about going out for high school wrestling and competing with the boys, Hogan grew increasingly comfortable with being the only girl in the room. At Girls State, that completely changed.
“It was different for me by myself and without a team, but it was still exhilarating being in front of everyone in the big arena, “ Hogan said. “I knew I had to be in my own little world the moment I stepped on the mat. You can’t be nervous in front of so many people.”
Hogan came into Friday with the goal of winning several matches and advancing to the second day. Like for many, this was her first time at the tournament and she wasn’t sure what to expect. She opened with a tight 12-11 win in the first round, but found herself sent to the consolation bracket after a fall in her second match. Hogan’s day ended with a close 2-1 loss.
“I think if I would have done a couple things differently I could’ve had a different outcome,” Hogan said. “I can’t change the past and it is what it is and I’m happy I went and won a match and got out there.”
This year’s IWCOA tournament did not have any qualifications to enter. Any girl could sign up and participate, leading a variety of experience levels going out for the tournament. VS freshman Bree Swenson went out for wrestling to participate with her brother, Damon, and try something different. The result was a 19-7 record during the regular season.
“I didn’t expect wrestling to be as hard as it was, but I liked putting in the work and effort,” Swenson said. “t’s just been fun to do something [Damon] loves to do. He’s been able to help me in and out of practice. I didn’t expect to do as well as I have this season.”
Swenson’s record earned her a first round bye and she pinned her first opponent in the first period. The third round saw Swenson pinned in the third period, but she continued into the consolation bracket and into the second day. She earned two more wins before eventually falling in the sixth round and just outside of placing in the competitive 106 lbs field.
“It’s crazy to have this success my first year, but I wish I had been able to place this season,” Swenson said. “This was really fun and I learned a lot from this experience. I’ll be back and I will place next year.”
Center Point-Urbana sophomore Moorea Brown also grew up watching a brother wrestle. She worked out as a wrestling partner for her brother and eventually the sport stuck with her.
“It’s a nice individual sport and it depends on how good I am myself,” Brown said. “I went out for Girls State last year and I really wanted to get better. I wanted to finish in the top five this season.”
The 138 lbs field was tough and Brown admitted she was nervous going into her second year at Girls State. She was joined by senior Zoe Witte, the only two girls on the CPU wrestling team. Brown received a bye and watched Witte win her first match at 145 lbs. Brown herself won her second round match with a pin in 17 seconds. She would love her third round match 2-1 and be moved to the consolation bracket. Witte would finish 2-2 before being eliminated the first day, while Brown continued her climb up the consolation bracket.
“Everyone there was super empowering and I got to talk with other girls there,” Brown said. “We were singing karaoke and laughing between matches. It made me feel more at ease over the day.”
Brown would go on to win five straight matches by fall to reach her goal: a top five finish. She battled her way into the third place match, yet would face her toughest challenge yet and fell 10-1 by major decision.
“I wasn’t too proud of how I wrestled that last match, but I was glad I made it to that match,” Brown said. “Even when I got on the podium, I started thinking about what I can do for next year. I want to be a champion next season, and do more training out of season. It would be fun to try other styles of wrestling.”
Weeks would be the only other medalist from the coverage area, finishing eighth place with a 4-3 record in a bracket that expanded to 64 wrestlers this season. The junior noted how she felt more confident and smarter with her wrestling compared to last season, which Sheston agrees with full heartedly.
“She may have placed the same as last year, but Bailey is far and above a better wrestler than she was last year,” Sheston said. “She competed in a very tough section of the bracket. We’d like to have a couple of those matches back, but they’ll make her better for next season.”
VS finished 18th overall at State, wish does not separate out into classes. With only two seniors graduating this year and their first year under their belts as a true team, Sheston and Weeks both believe this is just the start of big things for girls wrestling at VS.
“We’re already talking about going to camps together,” Weeks said. “We want to recruit more girls to go out and also each get better. There were a lot of tournaments this season we missed because of COVID, so we want to get in a lot of matches before State next season.”
“As a team, you want to get another win here or there and improve your overall score,” Sheston said. “We had hopes to squeak in the top 10 when we got there at one point during the tournament. That will be a goal for our program next season. Waverly-Shell Rock had 24 girls out this season and won their third title. We know we can get there too with some work in the offseason and recruiting more girls who are interested. I am proud of what we accomplished this season and this weekend.”