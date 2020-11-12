Give your traditional holiday gbc a new twist

A certain aroma of food cooking or a recipe photo in a magazine often triggers a memory. It is said that our oil factory sensors are the keenest at bringing about memories, even more so than sight, hearing or touch.
Every time I see or smell green bean casserole, I want to chuckle in the memory of my former nephew-in-law and his first encounter with the dish. I have probably told this story before but hope longtime readers will bear with me.
Jim was from the Virginia area and for some reason, had never experienced our traditional green bean casserole, which my sister-in-law MaryJo makes to perfection! He and his new bride, our niece Nancy were staying at the farm for a while and he was learning about farming by pitching in with chores, which Grandpa Kunkle readily supplied. One of Jim’s main chores was feeding the hogs and that included taking kitchen scraps out to the pen on occasion. There wasn’t a scrap bucket, but rather, scraps were placed in a bowl or pan and usually left on the stove top, which was near the back kitchen door.
We were preparing for a family potluck in Uncle Gordy’s garage and food was being cooked at the farm and carried across the road to the meal location. As mealtime approached, Jim was asked to “grab that dish on your way out the door.”
As we assembled for the meal, someone asked where was the green bean casserole? Jim sheepishly responded he thought it was scraps meant for the hogs, so he had tossed it out in the pen! Thankfully, MaryJo had a staple pantry and was able to make another casserole quickly. The green bean casserole incident became a favorite family story for many years.
Everyone who makes the famous casserole has their own twist on the recipe. I don’t care much for mushrooms, so I substitute cream of chicken or cheddar cheese soup. I like bacon bits in mine, but others may prefer to keep it more vegetarian. I have also created a one-dish meal by adding shredded chicken or leftover cooked bratwurst cut into coins. You can also use the basic recipe and substitute a California medley of vegetables in place of the beans. This week’s first recipe is another way to make it and looks delicious. It may become my new favorite gbc.
Yummy Green Bean Casserole
Cook time: 35 Min Prep time: 25 Min Serves: 10
Ingredients:
2 Tbsp butter
2 Tbsp all-purpose flour
1 tsp salt
1 tsp sugar
¼ c white onion, chopped
½ tsp ground black pepper
1 c sour cream
3 ¾ c fresh green beans, chopped
2½ c shredded cheddar cheese
1 c butter crackers (such as Ritz), crushed
1 Tbsp butter, melted
Directions:
1. Pre-heat oven to 350°F. Melt 2 Tbsp butter in a large pan over medium heat.
2. Stir in flour until smooth.
3. Add and mix in the salt, sugar, onion, pepper and sour cream.
4. Add the green beans.
5. Stir to coat well.
6. Transfer the mixture to a 2½ quart casserole dish.
7. Spread shredded cheese over the top.
8. In a small bowl, toss together cracker crumbs and the 1 Tbsp melted butter.
9. Sprinkle this over the cheese.
10. Bake for 30-35 minutes or until golden brown and cheese is bubbly.