VINTON-Gladys Hummel, 96, died peacefully Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at her home in Vinton with her family by her side.
Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021 at First Christian Church, Vinton with Pastor Matt Hantz officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:00 a.m. to time of service. The casket will be closed to the public. Masks will be required.
Gladys was born August 10, 1924 in Audubon, IA, the daughter of Chris and Minnie Rasmussen Lund. She attended Audubon Public Schools.
On July 1, 1947, Gladys was united in marriage with Darrell Hummel at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, IA. Together they made their home throughout the Midwest before settling in Vinton. Gladys worked as a nurse’s aide at various nursing homes as well as a houseparent at the IBSSS, retiring in 1986. In her spare time, Gladys enjoyed cooking, reading, crocheting and spending time with family.
Gladys is survived by two sons: Michael Hummel and Dennis (Cathy) Hummel; five daughters: Debra (Bob) Hanna, Judy (Ballard) Smith, Patty (Steve) Hendryx, Jeannie (Eldon) Weber and Shirley Belasic; daughter-in-law, Linda Hummel; two brothers: Fred Lund and Larry (Beth) Lund; three sisters: Shirley Jurgens, Kathy Smith and Barb (Ross) Behel; sister-in-law, Carol Lund; brother-in-law, Tom Gutzeit and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Gladys was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Darrell in 2005; son, Darrell LaDean Hummel; three brothers: Emmert, Charles and Russell Lund; sister, Wilma Gutzeit; brother-in-law, Dean Jurgens; sisters-in-law: Delores and Ruth Lund; son-in-law, Ted Belasic and daughter-in-law, Betty Hummel.
Memorial contributions may be directed to First Christian Church, Vinton or Hospice of Mercy, Cedar Rapids.
Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home of Vinton is caring for Gladys and her family.